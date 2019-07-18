Pooler man charged with forgery in connection to mold inspection report

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested a Georgia man on Tuesday in connection with altering a mold remediation inspection report to city officials for a hotel under construction in Hardeeville.

Jagdish M. Patel, 52, of Pooler, was charged with one count of forgery with no dollar amount.

The SLED investigation was requested by Hardeeville Police Department. Patel was booked at the Jasper County Detention Center.

The case will be heard in the appropriate summary court.