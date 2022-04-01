SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A local insurance company owner has received an eight-month sentence for lying in bankruptcy court and on his tax returns, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia announced Friday.

The 53-year-old Jaques Frym, of Pooler, pleaded guilty to false oath in relation to a bankruptcy proceeding and filing a false tax-related document.

After his federal prison sentence, Frym must serve three years of supervised release, Judge Lisa Godbey Wood ordered. He’s also expected to pay a $30,000 fine and $112,042.12 restitution.

“The integrity of our bankruptcy courts and tax systems depend on honest, forthright presentations from citizens,” said U.S. Attorney David Estes. “Jacques Frym violated that trust by lying to the court and on his tax documents, and is being held accountable.”

According to Estes’ office, Frym owned and operated numerous insurance businesses between 2005 and 2021.

In 2015, he created an entity named Federal Employee Benefits, but a year later when filing for bankruptcy over $5 million in debt, he claimed he performed no work for it.

In 2018, Frym admitted he significantly underreported his income when filing his personal tax returns, according to the U.S. attorney.

The case was investigated by Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigations.