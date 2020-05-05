Pooler deadly shooting suspect arrested in Nevada

POOLER, Ga (WSAV) – Pooler police announced the arrest of shooting suspect Anthony Williams in Nevada.

Police say Williams and Nicole Jandro were identified as the offenders in the July 26th murder of Ralph Reynolds.

Police say Reynolds, had been shot multiple times at the Carlyle at Godley Station Apartments.

Police arrested Jandro on December 18th.

The United States Marshals Servicetook Williams into custody on April 30 in Nevada.

Authorities are working together to extradite Williams back to Georgia.