SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Police are searching for two individuals alleged to have entered a person’s vehicle, taking their wallet, and making fraudulent purchases.

A victim reported that their wallet was stolen from inside their vehicle last Wednesday, July 13, while parked at the Al Henderson Golf Course.

After the wallet was stolen, the men used the victim’s personal financial cards at several stores.

If you see the suspects or have any additional information on their whereabouts, please contact the Chatham County Police Department Detectives at 912-651-4717, or reach out through the department’s online tip form found here: https://police.chathamcountyga.gov/Tips .

Tipsters can also contact Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020. Callers remain anonymous and might also qualify for a cash reward.