Police: Woman shot, killed over weekend in Hardeeville

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) — A woman was shot multiple times and killed in Hardeeville over the weekend, according to police. The Hardeeville Police Deparment (HPD), says the shooting happened Saturday morning.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office arrested the suspect after a traffic stop near the bridges leading to Hilton Head Island. The suspect was taken into custody and awaits charges, HPD says.

No further details were released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.