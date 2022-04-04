JESUP, Ga. (WSAV) — A woman is in stable condition after being shot in the head in Jesup this weekend.

According to Jesup Police Department Chief Perry Morgan, on Apr. 2 officers responded to a 911 call for a report of a possible shooting at a residence at the corner of Walker and Whaley Street. Upon arrival, officers determined that a woman, identified as Sharonda Baldwin, had been shot in the head and taken to the Wayne Memorial Hospital in a private vehicle.

Police say multiple shell casings were found on the scene which alludes that their were multiple shots fired from various shooters. There is no word on suspects at this time.

Jesup police encourages anyone with information about the shooting to call 912-427-1300.