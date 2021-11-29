Police: Woman shot at Savannah corner store during armed robbery

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A woman was shot Monday morning at a corner store in what Savannah police believe was an armed robbery.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) says a man approached the woman while she was locking up The Lottery Store on Montgomery Street around 12:30 a.m. Police say the man demanded she open the door and when she refused to, he shot several times striking the woman’s arm.

The suspect fled the scene. The victim drove herself to the hospital, SPD says. No further details were released and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can call SPD at 912-525-3124 or Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020.