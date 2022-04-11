SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A woman was found shot to death in a vehicle on Quacco Road late Sunday night.

According to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD), detectives do not believe this was a random crime.

Officers responded around 11 p.m. to the 800 block of Quacco Road at the entrance of a mobile home park, CCPD said. The woman had been located in a vehicle there.

Her identity has not been released at this time as police work to notify close family.

No arrests have been made in the homicide investigation at this time, police confirmed. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to call CCPD detectives at 912-651-4717.