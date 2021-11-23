Police warn residents of phone scam asking for citation payment

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A person identifying as John Landrum is calling residents and asking for money to pay outstanding citations, the Savannah Police Department (SPD) says.

SPD says it will never ask for payments using gift cards or money pack cards. Police say these types of phone scams circulate during the holiday season and urge residents to be aware of them.

A similar phone scam was circulating throughout the Hostess City about a month ago.

To pay for a citation, residents can mail their payments, pay in person at the Chatham County Courthouse or make a payment online.