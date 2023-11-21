STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV)- Police see an uptick in DUIs around the holiday season.

“That can turn into a bad day,” said Statesboro patrol captain Jared Samples. “Car accident, you can get pulled over and stopped for DUI and go to jail on Thanksgiving which would not be fun.”

Samples say it is common to find people driving drunk on the day before Thanksgiving.

“They tend to not go in to work, not have to go anywhere they’re sitting at home eating and they do tend to consume alcohol and then maybe forget something at the store and drive,” said Samples.

He tells News 3 it can be hard to tell how many drinks are too many to drive – depending on how fast you drank, how much you weighed, and several other factors. He says the best way to avoid a DUI is to play it safe.

According to the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, drunk driving deaths have been on the rise with 21-24-year-olds making up the largest percentage of fatal crashes.

Along with DUIs, Samples tells News 3 that they get more calls about domestic disputes.

“You have a lot of people in a small area,” said Samples. “Disagreements turn into all kinds of stuff.”

He says the best comeback to a heated argument over the dinner table is to just walk away.

“Our job is to come and help with that but I’d rather us not have to come to a family house on Thanksgiving,” said Samples. “It should be more about family and fun.”