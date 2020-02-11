Police urge public to come forward with information on Hampton County cold cases

ESTILL, S.C. (WSAV) — Law enforcement officers with the Estill Police Department are asking for the public’s help in providing any leads that can help them solve four murders.

Monday night at the Bull Durham Center, several members of the community, including some of the victims’ families, attended the “Thin Blue Gap”: Bridging the Gap Between Community and Law Enforcement community forum.

The inaugural event’s purpose was to bridge the gap between the community and police as well as giving local residents the opportunity to address their concerns, said Estill Police Operations Commander Capt. A.D. Williams.

“Our goal is accountability,” Williams said. “You’re accountable, we’re accountable, so we’re going to do everything we can to give you the opportunity to make your community better, because it’s our community as well.”

The well-attended forum started with Williams telling the audience about the four cold cases that continue to leave mourning relatives searching for answers.

“We have a lot of evidence,” he said. “We have the who, the what and the when, we’ve just got to put it all together.”

Williams stressed that anything that someone may know, remember or have seen can aid the police in these open investigations.

The Estill Police Department is actively working four cold cases, including a double homicide that happened in March of 2019.

The mother and girlfriend of victim Richmond Mitchell, who was murdered on Dec. 14, 2016, in Karl Bowers Park, attended the forum.

They say it means a lot to have the community come out and learn more about their slain loved one, and even more that the police are still working to solve the case.

“Richmond, was a father, he was a son, brother, cousin, nephew, he has many loved ones out there that miss him, and we just want justice,” said Mitchell’s girlfriend, Justine Roberts. “That’s it.”

“You don’t speak up unless it’s you that’s hurting,” Roberts added. “Right now, it’s our family, next it could be yours, so everybody has to speak up, the community has to work together.”

The Estill Police Department asks the public to contact them at (803) 625-3699, and anyone who contacts them with information relating to these cases can remain anonymous.