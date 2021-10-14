Police: Teens accused of attempting to lure child on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are investigating a report of “suspicious individuals” attempting to lure a 10-year-old towards them on Tybee Island Wednesday afternoon.
The child was reportedly walking near Memorial Park when the individuals — believed to be late teens — attempted to call them over, according to the Tybee Island Police Department (TIPD).
Officials said the child refused, but the suspects followed until the 10-year-old safely reached the park. TIPD said the males circled the area before walking away.
The department offered a description of one of the suspects: a male with short, brown hair, wearing a light blu polo-style shirt and carrying a backpack.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Det. Erica Coreno 912-786-5600 or ecoreno@cityoftybee.org.
TIPD offered the following message to the community as the investigation continues:
We ask that parents take the opportunity to speak to your children about appropriate actions to take if they are approached by a stranger. Working together, we will continue to make our community a safer place to live, work and play. Thank you.