SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are working to identify three suspects they say stole more than $1,500 in perfume and cologne.

The incident happened back on Nov. 21, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD).

Officials said the subjects were seen on surveillance footage entering the Ulta Beauty store at 8108 Abercorn St. and leaving with six bottles of fragrance.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call SPD detectives at 912-651-6903.