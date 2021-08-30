Police: Suspect stole car left running at White Bluff gas station

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are searching for a car theft suspect at a White Bluff gas station.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD), says the man stole the 2015 black Toyota that was left running at a Stop N’ Go. SPD says the incident occurred on Aug. 21 and the car was recovered a day later at a nearby apartment complex.

SPD describes the suspect as a Black man with dreads, wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts. SPD asks anyone with information to call 912-351-3403 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.