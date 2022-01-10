Police: Subject wanted in connection to teen’s kidnapping could be in Pooler

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a subject as they investigate the kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl.

While the teen has been found, police are still attempting to locate the individual.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), he fled North Carolina but was seen in the Pooler area Monday. A name was not provided, but police shared a photo of him.

The subject was last seen on Jimmy Deloach Parkway near the Belmont apartments, according to SPD. He ran from Pooler police earlier Monday but could still be in the area.

Police urge anyone who sees them to call 911.