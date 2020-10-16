Statesboro theft suspect kept conducting crime from jail, police say

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A man arrested in 2019 for allegedly stealing banking information from Statesboro businesses now faces 17 additional counts of ID fraud.

According to the Statesboro Police Department, Courtney Perkins, 31, was put behind bars in 2019 for allegedly using information from stolen checks to make unauthorized payments for items like rent and utilities on business accounts in the city.

As Statesboro Police detectives continued to work the case, evidence surfaced suggesting Perkins was still providing stolen banking information for others to use.

Detectives worked with Bulloch County Jail staff to search Perkins’ cell where they recovered evidence tying him to the banking information.

Perkins has since been charged with 17 more counts of financial identity fraud. He remains at the jail pending further judicial action.

Statesboro Police said additional arrests are possible as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detectives Winskey or Cross at 912-764-9911.