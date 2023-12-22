STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A tenant at a Statesboro apartment complex shot and injured a man who broke into his home in broad daylight, according to police.

The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) said a masked man and two females forcibly entered an apartment at The Vault Apartments early Thursday afternoon.

The man and one of the tenants got into a fight before the tenant used his handgun — which was lawfully possessed — to shoot the suspect.

According to police, the suspects fled the scene and the tenants called 911.

SPD dispatchers called around to local hospitals trying to locate the injured suspect. They identified 21-year-old Zion Cornelius, of Savannah, who was being treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound at a hospital in Claxton. His girlfriend, Antania Sanders, of Savannah, had accompanied him.

SPD said that based on evidence gathered from the scene, Flock camera footage and interviews, Cornelius and Sanders were both arrested and charged with first-degree home invasion and aggravated assault.

The suspects were transported to the Bulloch County Jail where they remain pending further judicial action.

SPD thanked the Evans County Sheriff’s Office and Claxton Police for their “tremendous assistance in this case.”

Anyone with further information on this case is asked to call Sr. Det. Dustin Cross at 912-764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip by texting 274637 and entering “TIPSSPD” plus your message.