Police: Skeletal remains found off of Oriole Drive

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are investigating after passersby found skeletal remains in a wooded area off of Oriole Drive.

According to the Chatham County Police Department, the remains were found on Saturday as people were walking to a pond.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine a cause of death and to help identify the deceased.

Anyone with information can call Chatham County Police Department detectives at 912-651-4701. If wishing to remain anonymous and qualify for a possible cash reward, call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.