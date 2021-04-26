Police seeking to ID persons of interest in armed robbery

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police detectives are working to identify two persons of interest in an armed robbery investigation.

Police are asking for community help to identify the two for questioning. The incident occurred around 8 p.m. April 20 at Barnard and Huntingdon streets, the Savannah Police Department said.

Both are African-American males who appear to be in their 20’s, according to police. One wore a black hat, white shirt, pink pants and black Nike shoes. The other wore a blue hat, white shirt, black shorts and black shoes.

Police encourage anyone with information on their identities call SPD’s Robbery Unit at (912) 651-6694 or Crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters may qualify for a reward up to $2,500 and will remain anonymous.