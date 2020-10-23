Police seek to ID persons of interest in Abercorn Street stabbing

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police say a man was stabbed last week at a hotel on Abercorn Street.

Detectives are hoping the public can help identify two persons of interest in the ongoing aggravated assault case.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) says a 26-year-old man was found wounded around 2:40 p.m. at the Suburban Extended Stay located at 10614 Abercorn St.

He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

SPD released surveillance video of the two individuals being sought for questioning. They were seen leaving the hotel in a black or dark-colored sedan, possibly a Volkswagen Jetta or Passat.

Anyone with information on the incident or the identity of the subjects is asked to call the SPD Crime Tip Line at 912-525-3124.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online here. CrimeStoppers offers a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime, if a tip leads to an arrest.