POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person seen on surveillance footage throwing bricks at two vehicles.

According to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD), the footage was captured on Wednesday at a home in the 100 block of Berwick Lakes Boulevard.

CCPD said the person of interest in the criminal damage to property case got out of the black Honda sedan they were driving and threw bricks at the vehicles parked in the driveway.

Anyone who recognizes the individual is asked to contact detectives at 912-651-4717 or send an anonymous tip via the department’s online tip form or app.

CrimeStoppers can also be reached at 912-234-2020. Callers remain anonymous and could qualify for a cash reward.