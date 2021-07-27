Police seek to ID Oglethorpe Mall shoplifting suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are searching for a shoplifting suspect who, earlier this month, is accused of stealing a designer purse from the Oglethorpe Mall.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD), said the man stole a Louis Vuitton purse, worth nearly $2,000, and fled the store on July 21. SPD arrested a female suspect, Ally St. George, who was with him at the time.

Image provided by the Savannah Police Department.

SPD describes the suspect as a Black man with black hair and a beard. He was seen leaving Belk in a silver Volkswagen Beetle, according to police.

SPD asks anyone with information to call 912-351-3403, CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or submit a tip online.