Police seek to ID couple seen stealing gun from Savannah shooting range

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are looking for a couple recently seen stealing a gun from a Savannah shooting range, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD).

On Saturday, June 19, officers were called to Quickshot on 7202 White Bluff Road in reference to a stolen weapon. Reviewing surveillance camera footage, SPD observed the couple stealing a Glock firearm after damaging a safety device that connected it to a display case.

The department released images of the suspects, identified as a Black male and Black female.

Anyone who can identify them is asked to contact detectives at 912-313-8092.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online here. CrimeStoppers offers a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime, if a tip leads to an arrest.