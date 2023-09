SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a mail theft suspect.

The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) released surveillance photos from July 31 that apparently show a person stealing mail from boxes on Ferguson Avenue.

Anyone who recognizes the individual is asked to call police. Tips can be submitted anonymously through the CCPD app and online or via CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.