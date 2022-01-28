Police seek suspect who robbed, fired shots at Hinesville gas station

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a Hinesville gas station and firing shots before running away from the scene.

The incident happened in broad daylight Friday in the 1200 block of West Oglethorpe Highway.

According to Hinesville Police Chief Lloyd Slater, the armed suspect entered the store shortly after 12:30 p.m. and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Slater said the suspect fired two shots that broke the glass on a Coke machine near the store’s entrance. The glass door of the store also shattered, though police weren’t sure if the gunfire caused that damage.

Authorities said the store’s clerk was not injured but was later treated for having difficulty breathing.

Hinesville police, with the help of the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit, searched for the suspect who ran through a nearby mobile harm park, then into an apartment complex on Darsey Road.

They have yet to find the suspect. Slater said if anyone has information on the robbery, they’re asked to call the Hinesville Police Department at 912-368-8211.