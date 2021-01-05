Police seek missing woman last seen in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department is looking for a missing 71-year-old woman.

Rosetta Williams was last seen Saturday, Dec. 19, on the 1900 block of Lincoln Street, police said.

She is described as 5’4” and 140 lbs. and was wearing a long, black coat, black boots and purple leggings. Williams was using a walker covered in multi-colored blankets.

If you see her, call 911.