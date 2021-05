SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are searching for a missing 65-year-old woman in Savannah.

According to the Savannah Police Department, Elizabeth Lariscy was last seen Tuesday evening leaving the Days Inn on Stephenson Avenue.

She may be driving her blue Saturn Aurora, pictured below.

Lariscy was wearing jeans, a white shirt and a blue/white vest with blue sneakers. She’s 5 foot 7 inches tall and 165 pounds with dark red hair and brown eyes.

If you see her, call 911.