GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Garden City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing teenager.

Carrie Schaefer, age 14, was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Salt Creek Road, according to the department.

The missing teen is described as a white female, approximately 5-foot-five and 90 pounds.

Anyone with information on Carrie is asked to call 911.