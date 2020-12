PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a man missing out of Port Wentworth.

Jerel Demetrius Lawrence, 34, was last seen in the area of Interstate 95 and Highway 21, according to the Port Wentworth Police Department.

He’s described as a Black male, 5’11” and 185 lbs. A clothing description was not provided.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the department at 912-964-4360.