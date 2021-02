SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department is searching for a man missing since Tuesday.

Related Content Savannah Police: Missing teen located

Norman Lack, 72, is believed to be in distress, CCPD stated.

He was last seen in the area of Benedictine Retreat on Skidaway Island wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.

Lack is 5 feet 11 inches and weighs between 160 and 170 pounds.

CCPD asks you to call 911 if you see him or have information that may aid the search.