GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Garden City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teenager.

Police say 15-year-old Damoni Stephens was last seen two weeks ago at her home in Garden City but family spoke to her on the phone Thursday.

She is described as 5’01” and 120 lbs. Damoni wears her hair in long, black braids.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 911 or contact the Garden City Police Department.