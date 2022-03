provided by the Chatham County Police Department

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a missing autistic man in Chatham County.

Todd Benjamin, 26, was last seen Thursday in the 700 block of Bradford Court. That’s about a mile away from Memorial Stadium.

According to the Chatham County Police Department, Benjamin is considered a vulnerable adult as he has the mental capacity of a 12-year-old.

Benjamin is described as 6-foot-1 and 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve gray shirt and blue Michigan sweatpants.