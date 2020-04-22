Police seek man accused of shooting woman on afternoon jog in Beaufort

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a man accused of shooting at a 72-year-old woman who was out jogging on Lafayette Street on Wednesday.

According to the Beaufort Police Department, the incident happened around 2:45 p.m. near the Basil Greene sports complex. Witnesses say they saw a man drive up in front of the woman before he got out of the driver’s side of the vehicle and fired “an undisclosed number of shots at her with a handgun.”

The vehicle in question is described as either a white or silver four-door hatchback.

The woman, who was struck at least once, was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital before being airlifted to the Medical University of South Carolina.

Meanwhile, the suspect involved has not been identified. Police describe him as a dark-skinned white or Hispanic male between the ages of 20 and 30. He is believed to be about 5’10” with a slender build.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact the Beaufort County Dispatch Center at 843-524-2777 or Inv. Joshua Dowling at 843-322-7950. Tips can be submitted anonymously to the department at 843-322-7938.