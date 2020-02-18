Police seek Lowcountry man accused of burglary, auto theft

ESTILL, S.C. (WSAV) – Police are asking for the public’s help in their search for a Lowcountry man wanted on a number of charges.

According to the Estill Police Department, Willie Morris, also known as Essco, is being sought for burglary, auto theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, failure to stop for blue lights, reckless driving and driving under suspension.

He is described as a black male, about 5’8” and 150 lbs. Police released two different photos of him.

If you see Morris, police urge you to use caution and call law enforcement. Hampton County Dispatch can be reached at 911 or for non-emergencies, 803-943-9261.