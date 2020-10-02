Police seek info in death of man found near Forsyth Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are asking for the public’s help gathering information about a man found dead near Forsyth Park in August.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 28, the Savannah Police Department was called to Whitaker and Huntington streets to check on a suspicious vehicle.

Officers discovered Ernest Manker, 60, of Jasper County had been shot to death. The department says the black Chevrolet Malibu he was found in was his own.

SPD says it appears Manker may have been fatally shot several hours prior.

Investigators also determined he frequented that area but have been unable to determine why.

Anyone with information about Manker’s death is asked to call the SPD Crime Tip Line at 912-525-3124.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online here. CrimeStoppers offers a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime, if a tip leads to an arrest.