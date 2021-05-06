Police seek driver who ran from Mohawk Street crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department is investigating a crash on Mohawk Street that left one person seriously injured.

Police are now searching for one of the drivers who ran from the scene.

Around 5 p.m. Wednesday, SPD says a Ford F-150 was attempting to turn left onto Mohawk Loop off of Mohawk Street when a 2011 Mercedes C250 hit the driver-side of the truck. It appears the Mercedes was attempting to pass the F-150 at a high rate of speed in a no-passing zone.

SPD says the impact caused the Ford to spin out in the road while the Mercedes continued for a short distance.

The driver of the Mercedes, identified only as a Black male, then left the crash site, according to Savannah Police. The department identified the passenger as Naudia Johnson, 26, of Garden City.

Johnson was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The driver of the truck wasn’t hurt.

Anyone with information on the crash, or the driver’s identity, is asked to call SPD’s Traffic Unit at 912-525-2421 or 912-525-2474

Information can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online here. CrimeStoppers offers a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime, if a tip leads to an arrest.