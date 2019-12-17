Police seek Alabama man accused in fatal Georgia shooting

by: AP News

Tierre Tyrell Williams, 28

LAGRANGE, Ga (AP) – Authorities are searching for a man they say shot and killed a woman after being robbed by her boyfriend at a Georgia gas station.

News outlets report 28-year-old Tierre Tyrell Williams is being sought on charges including murder and aggravated assault.

The boyfriend was arrested on a robbery charge.

Police say the couple stopped at the gas station Sunday and got into an argument with Williams.

They say the man then snatched a necklace off of Williams’ neck and jumped back into the car with the woman and drove away.

They say Williams opened fire and hit the woman, who later died.

