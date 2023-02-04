WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a murder suspect following a deadly shooting on Feb. 3.

According to police, deputies responded to a call of a person shot around 11:10 a.m. on Friday where a victim was found with fatal injuries. The victim has been identified by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. WSAV News 3 is working to confirm the identity of the victim.

The suspect has been identified as Lanis Brown, 29, who is described as being 5’8″ and weighing 150 lbs. His whereabouts are unknown.

He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If anyone has any information related to the case, contact Detective B.D. Williams at 912-427-5970. An anonymous tip can also be made to 912-427-5993.