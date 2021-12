CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) says it’s searching for two people suspected of using stolen credit cards.

CCPD says the two used the cards in November at both Target on Abercorn Street and CVS Pharmacy on the corner of Abercorn Street and Tibet Avenue.

Photos provided by the Chatham County Police Department.

CCPD urges anyone with information to call 912-651-4717 or Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020.