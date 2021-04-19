Savannah Police searching for suspect wanted for aggravated assault

Kareem Allen, 24, is wanted on charges of false imprisonment, aggravated assault, and obstructing or hindering a person making emergency phone calls. Photo provided by the Savannah Police Department.

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is searching for a suspect wanted in a domestic violence-related aggravated assault.

According to SPD, Kareem Allen, 24, is wanted on charges of false imprisonment, aggravated assault and obstructing or hindering a person making emergency phone calls. The incident occurred April 15.

SPD is asking anyone with information on Allen’s location to submit a tip by calling 912-525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters are anonymous. Online tips can be submitted here and tipsters may qualify for a reward up to $2,500 according to SPD.