Police searching for suspect in deadly hit-and-run in Jasper Co.

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office have named a suspect in the deadly hit and run of Markeshia Dupont.

Dupont was hit while walking down Highway 336 just before midnight near the Wagon Branch Community Center on July 31.

Investigators are looking for Charles Stevenson. He is accused of a hit-and-run as well as Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent.

If you know where Stevenson may be or have more information on this case, call Jasper County Sheriff’s at 843-726-7999 or the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 843-726-8076. You can also make an anonymous call to Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.