TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – A man accused of running from the scene of a crash, leaving his motorcycle passenger behind, has been arrested, according to the Tybee Island Police Department (TIPD).

Officials said Chad Cooley was traveling 69 mph in a 30 mph speed zone Wednesday afternoon when officers tried to pull him over. Instead, TIPD said Cooley drove away and ran a red light at Highway 80 and Campbell Avenue where he was hit.

Cooley and his female passenger were ejected from the motorcycle, TIPD said. That’s when Cooley got up and ran from the scene.

According to police, his passenger was treated by EMS personnel and released from the scene.

Meanwhile, officials said Cooley called the police department shortly after the crash in an attempt to report the motorcycle as stolen.

A crisis negotiator then got in contact with Cooley and learned he was returning to a residence on Whitemarsh Island. TIPD said the negotiator and Cooley agreed officers would meet him there.

Cooley was arrested by the Chatham County Police Department, officials said. He faces charges of speeding, reckless driving, fleeing and attempting to elude (a felony), hit and run, obstruction and false report of a crime.

In a statement on Facebook, TIPD said: “The officers of the Tybee Island Police Department would like to thank the Chatham County Police Department and our friends in the social media community for all of their help in this case.”