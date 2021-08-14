Police searching for missing man on Dafuskie Island

DAUFUSKIE ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A man is missing after he jumped from a dock and never resurfaced on Daufuskie Island.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is searching for Craig Jones, 51, who they believe is the missing person. Police say the man jumped from the dock Saturday morning around 7:50.

Witnesses told police Jones is an African-American man, 6-foot-one inch tall and weighs around 200 pounds. Jones is bald and might have a goatee. He was also seen wearing a blue shirt and shorts, according to BCSO.

Police ask anyone with information to call 843-524-2777.