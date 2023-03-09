WSAV-TV
Please enter a search term.
by: Dajhea Jones
Posted: Mar 9, 2023 / 10:59 AM EST
Updated: Mar 9, 2023 / 11:59 AM EST
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Police say a missing elderly woman has been located and is safe.
Rosa Lee Chisholm, 74, was located Thursday morning.
Part of an Oscar-winning outfit are the accessories you pair with it, so try personalizing your lucky dress with your favorite earrings or stylish heels.
Many mud masks feature charcoal, which detoxes the skin by pulling out impurities, as well as exfoliates it.
To keep your containers hygienic and prevent illness, you need to clean them inside and out with a bottle brush.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now