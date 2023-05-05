CHARLESTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Charleston police are searching for a missing man they say could be in the Savannah area.

Logan Schoening, 23, was last seen and reported missing by his family on April 27 in the Charleston, South Carolina area.

Police say Schoening is approximately 5’11” and weighs about 230 pounds. Local news outlets report Schoening may also be in the Savannah, Georgia area.

If you have any information pertaining to Schoening’s whereabouts, contact CPD NCIC Ops at 843-720-2422 and request the on-duty Central Detective or contact Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.