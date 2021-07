SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are searching for a missing 70-year-old woman last seen Wednesday morning.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), Lynda Fowler was last seen on the 500 block of E Gordan Street. SPD said Fowler suffers from dementia. She left with her 8-year-old granddaughter but her granddaughter was found on E 40th Street.

SPD said Fowler was wearing all white, is 5-foot-2 and weighs 160 pounds. SPD asks anyone who sees her call 9-1-1.