SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are searching for a 28-year-old man that may have been involved in a violent crime.

Police say Eddie Robertson is known to frequent the areas of 38th and Bulloch St. as well as the 700 blocks of 36th and 37th St.

If you have any info, call detectives 912-651-4362 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.