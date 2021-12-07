Police searching for 2 men for questioning in Nov. 20 shooting on Waters Avenue

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is searching for two men for questioning in a Nov. 20 shooting on Waters Avenue.

A woman was shot and injured at the Stillwater Apartments in what SPD says believes stemmed from a fight. The shooting happened around 2 p.m.

Photo provided by the Savannah Police Department.

SPD describes the two as Black men in their 20’s, with one wearing a blue athletic shirt and the other wearing a black hoodie and wide frame glasses.

Police urge anyone with information to call 912-525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.