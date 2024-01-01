RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is searching for a suspect they say was involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Jasper County.

The suspect allegedly drove into a tow truck driver while he was helping someone whose car had broken down on Dec. 27 around 6:15 p.m.

Police say it happened on West Frontage Road near the I-95 mile marker 24 just north of Ridgeland.

The suspect car is described as a dark-colored (possibly dark gray) Chevrolet Trailblazer. Police say it should have damage on the front bumper on the passenger side of the SUV.

If you see that car or have any information call the SC Highway Patrol at 843-953-6010. However, if you want to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.