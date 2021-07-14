Police search for suspect in car theft at Savannah gas station

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are searching for a suspect for questioning in a car theft at a gas station on July 4.

The car was stolen outside from a Parker’s gas station parking lot on 405 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. A man parked his black Chrysler 300 and left it running as he entered the gas station, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD).

The car has a push-button start and the driver took his keys with him.

Another Black man got out of his car and drove off in the Chrysler 300 with a woman. SPD describes the suspect as a young Black woman with blonde hair, wearing a yellow shirt and a blue jean jacket.

SPD asks anyone with information to call Northwest Precinct detectives at 912-651-6990, CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or submit a tip online. Tipsters can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.